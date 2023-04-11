Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First responders recognized for life-saving response [Image 2 of 3]

    First responders recognized for life-saving response

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Life Saving and Significant Achievement Award recipients pose for a photo with leaders from the 11th Wing and Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services at the Life Saving Award presentation, April 13, 2023, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Members of NDWFES were recognized with Certificates of Life Saving and Significant Achievement for their quick response to an incident on JBAB which resulted in the patient’s second chance at life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 15:51
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, First responders recognized for life-saving response [Image 3 of 3], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBAB
    Life Saving Award
    NDWFES

