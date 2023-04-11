First responders recognized for life-saving response

Life Saving and Significant Achievement Award recipients pose for a photo with leaders from the 11th Wing and Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services at the Life Saving Award presentation, April 13, 2023, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. Members of NDWFES were recognized with Certificates of Life Saving and Significant Achievement for their quick response to an incident on JBAB which resulted in the patient’s second chance at life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

