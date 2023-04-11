First responders recognized for life-saving response

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Zeitler, vice commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, provides closing remarks at the Life Saving Award presentation, April 13, 2023, JBAB, Washington, D.C. Members of Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services were recognized with Certificates of Life Saving and Significant Achievement for their quick response to an incident on JBAB which resulted in the patient’s second chance at life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kristen Wong)

