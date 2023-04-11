Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keep up with me! [Image 6 of 7]

    Keep up with me!

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Emmanuel Rodriguez (left), a military police officer and Spc. Joshua Ochart, a water purification specialist representing the Puerto Rico Army National Guard sprint to finish the 15.5-mile ruck march during 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 20, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alex Higgins)

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Best Warrior Competition

