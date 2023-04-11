U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Emmanuel Rodriguez (left), a military police officer and Spc. Joshua Ochart, a water purification specialist representing the Puerto Rico Army National Guard sprint to finish the 15.5-mile ruck march during 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 20, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alex Higgins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 12:39 Photo ID: 7751030 VIRIN: 230420-A-AE768-959 Resolution: 1393x929 Size: 628.6 KB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keep up with me! [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.