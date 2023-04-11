Stay motivated

U.S. Army Sgt. Emmanuel Rodriguez, a military police officer representing the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, finishes the 15.5 mile ruck during 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 20, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alex Higgins)

Date Taken: 04.20.2023