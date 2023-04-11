U.S. Army Spc. Garner Offutt, a fire control specialist representing the Kentucky Army National Guard finishes the 15.5-mile ruck march during 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 20, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Alex Higgins)

