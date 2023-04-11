Joint Task Force-Red Hill continues Dewatering, April 19, 2023

Fuel operators with Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) collect a fuel sample during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, April 19, 2023. Dewatering removes the water from the fuel storage tanks. This is a routine task for maintenance of underground fuel storage tanks and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality. Regulators from the Hawaii Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency are on site during dewatering. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen)

