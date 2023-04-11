Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill continues Dewatering, April 19, 2023 [Image 1 of 5]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill continues Dewatering, April 19, 2023

    HALAWA, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    A quality assurance representative and a fuel operator with Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH), inspect a sample of fuel during dewatering at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Halawa, Hawaii, April 19, 2023. Dewatering removes the water from the fuel storage tanks. This is a routine task for maintenance of underground fuel storage tanks and is essential to prevent corrosion and protect fuel quality. Regulators from the Hawaii Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency are on site during dewatering. JTF-RH is committed to working with regulators, government officials, and stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luke Cohen)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 23:46
    Photo ID: 7749926
    VIRIN: 230419-M-LC313-1023
    Resolution: 4588x3444
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: HALAWA, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill continues Dewatering, April 19, 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Luke Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

