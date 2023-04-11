Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force - Red Hill Completes Dewatering

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill continues Dewatering, April 19, 2023

    Photo By Sgt. Luke Cohen | A quality assurance representative and a fuel operator with Joint Task Force-Red Hill...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Story by Capt. Kitsana Dounglomchan 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    HONOLULU – Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) announced the completion of dewatering operations at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) today.

    Regulators from the Hawaii Department of Health and Environmental Protection Agency remained on site throughout the dewatering process. There were no complications or incidents during dewatering.

    “The completion of dewatering marks a major milestone on our path toward the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill facility,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, JTF-RH Deputy Commander. “The successful completion of dewatering confirms that our procedures are appropriately validated, and that when we train and rehearse, we can conduct operations safely.”

    Dewatering operations resulted in the collection of 1,084 gallons of water from 14 of the 20 tanks that required dewatering.

    Water removed from tanks is stored in an above ground holding tank at the RHBFSF. Once this holding tank is full, vacuum trucks drain and transfer the liquid to a fuel oil reclamation facility (FORFAC). At the FORFAC, the fuel and water are separated and appropriately processed. The fuel is then sold commercially, and the water is properly treated and discharged.

    Completion of dewatering represents another step forward in the defueling process.

    JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

    For more information about JTF-Red Hill, please visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/.

