Allison Finkelstein, senior historian, Arlington National Cemetery, gives a history brief on Arlington National Cemetery to members of the American Battlefield Monuments Commission (ABMC) in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:20 Photo ID: 7748950 VIRIN: 230418-A-IW468-363 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 14.31 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of the American Battlefield Monuments Commission (ABMC) Visit Arlington National Cemetery [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.