    Members of the American Battlefield Monuments Commission (ABMC) Visit Arlington National Cemetery [Image 17 of 20]

    Members of the American Battlefield Monuments Commission (ABMC) Visit Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Allison Finkelstein, senior historian, Arlington National Cemetery, gives a history brief on Arlington National Cemetery to members of the American Battlefield Monuments Commission (ABMC) in the Memorial Amphitheater Display Room at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

