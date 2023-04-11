Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 14:20 Photo ID: 7748952 VIRIN: 230418-A-IW468-372 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.88 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of the American Battlefield Monuments Commission (ABMC) Visit Arlington National Cemetery [Image 20 of 20], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.