First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Renken, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Deputy Commander, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Ariel Cordero Sanabria, 378th AEW Quality Assurance inspector and Foreign Object Debris Awareness and Incentive Program coordinator, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2023. The program encourages awareness and vigilence in keeping the flightline clean and safe for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

