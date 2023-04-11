First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Renken, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Deputy Commander, presents a Foreign Object Debris Awareness and Incentive Program award to Airman 1st Class Gabriel Parrish, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2023. The program encourages awareness and vigilence in keeping the flightline clean and safe for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

Date Posted: 04.19.2023
Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA