Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB [Image 2 of 12]

    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.11.1674

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Renken, left, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing Deputy Commander, presents a Foreign Object Debris Awareness and Incentive Program award to Staff Sgt. William Keller, assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 8, 2023. The program encourages awareness and vigilence in keeping the flightline clean and safe for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.1674
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 03:13
    Photo ID: 7748049
    VIRIN: 230408-F-UO935-1006
    Resolution: 3793x2709
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB
    First quarter FOD Fighters awarded at PSAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    Maintenance
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    FOD Awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT