USS Essex Sailors Compete at SAPR Cup Tourney

SAN DIEGO (April 14, 2023) Airman Daniel Henderson, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), competes in a cadence pushup contest during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Cup 2023 tournament onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 14, 2023. The SAPR team’s priority is to prevent sexual violence and assault, and although awareness and prevention is a constant effort, April is recognized nationally as SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Guadalupe Barragan)

