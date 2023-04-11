Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Sailors Compete at SAPR Cup Tourney [Image 5 of 16]

    USS Essex Sailors Compete at SAPR Cup Tourney

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett McMinoway 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (April 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), background, cheer for Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Babativa, foreground, assigned to Essex, after finishing second place in a 1.5 mile race during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Cup 2023 tournament onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 14, 2023. The SAPR team’s priority is to prevent sexual violence and assault, and although awareness and prevention is a constant effort, April is recognized nationally as SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 23:51
    Photo ID: 7747785
    VIRIN: 230414-N-EB193-1585
    Resolution: 4187x2791
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    SAPR
    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

