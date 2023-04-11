SAN DIEGO (April 14, 2023) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Imogen MacCarthy, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), catches a water balloon in a balloon toss competition during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Cup 2023 tournament onboard Naval Base San Diego, April 14, 2023. The SAPR team’s priority is to prevent sexual violence and assault, and although awareness and prevention is a constant effort, April is recognized nationally as SAPR awareness month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett McMinoway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 23:51 Photo ID: 7747784 VIRIN: 230414-N-EB193-1398 Resolution: 2719x3399 Size: 1.09 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex Sailors Compete at SAPR Cup Tourney [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Brett McMinoway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.