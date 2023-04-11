U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jake Dyer, left, a transmissions system operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, speaks to Maj. Gen. William Bowers, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruiting Command, at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2023. The purpose of the brief was to provide firsthand knowledge of recruiting duty and expand awareness of the opportunities associated with recruiting to those who are eligible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 21:45
|Photo ID:
|7747653
|VIRIN:
|230418-M-RF870-1081
|Resolution:
|5651x3767
|Size:
|10.18 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit the Recruiter Brief [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
