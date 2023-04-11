U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group, learn about recruiting duty at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2023. The purpose of the brief was to provide firsthand knowledge of recruiting duty and expand awareness of the opportunities associated with recruiting to those who are eligible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 21:46 Photo ID: 7747650 VIRIN: 230418-M-RF870-1052 Resolution: 6431x4287 Size: 11.2 MB Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruit the Recruiter Brief [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.