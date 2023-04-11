U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Thomas Wallace, a career recruiter with Marine Corps Recruiting Command, informs Marines about recruiting duty at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2023. The purpose of the brief was to provide firsthand knowledge of recruiting duty and expand awareness of the opportunities associated with recruiting to those who are eligible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 21:46
|Photo ID:
|7747648
|VIRIN:
|230418-M-RF870-1047
|Resolution:
|5307x3538
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruit the Recruiter Brief [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Sydni Jessee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
