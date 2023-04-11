Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit the Recruiter Brief

    Recruit the Recruiter Brief

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Thomas Wallace, a career recruiter with Marine Corps Recruiting Command, informs Marines about recruiting duty at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, April 18, 2023. The purpose of the brief was to provide firsthand knowledge of recruiting duty and expand awareness of the opportunities associated with recruiting to those who are eligible. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

