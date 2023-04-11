The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds perform precision aerial maneuvers demonstrating the capabilities of Air Force high performance aircraft to people throughout the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 12:32 Photo ID: 7746543 VIRIN: 230326-F-CJ645-901 Resolution: 4079x2717 Size: 3.37 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds at Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.