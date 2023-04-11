The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds fly specially painted F-16 Fighting Falcons, which, if needed, can become combat ready in less than 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 12:33
|Photo ID:
|7746551
|VIRIN:
|230326-F-CJ645-425
|Resolution:
|3982x2240
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds at Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
