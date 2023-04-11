Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds at Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023 [Image 17 of 21]

    Thunderbirds at Thunder and Lightning over Arizona 2023

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. The Thunderbirds fly specially painted F-16 Fighting Falcons, which, if needed, can become combat ready in less than 72 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 12:33
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Combat Command
    Airpower
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    355th Wing

