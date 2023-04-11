Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New policy restricting PCS shipment, storage of some lithium batteries takes effect May 15 [Image 2 of 2]

    New policy restricting PCS shipment, storage of some lithium batteries takes effect May 15

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Lithium battery labels demonstrate the potential hazards the batteries present. Although the Defense Personal Property Management Office recognizes this new policy on the shipment of lithium batteries may cause an inconvenience to Soldiers and Families, DPPMO is committed to abiding by local and international laws regarding the movement of hazardous cargo. Customers are encouraged to talk to their local transportation offices on this matter and communicate with their moving companies regarding their upcoming PCS moves. (Courtesy photo)

