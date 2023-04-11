Lithium battery labels demonstrate the potential hazards the batteries present. Although the Defense Personal Property Management Office recognizes this new policy on the shipment of lithium batteries may cause an inconvenience to Soldiers and Families, DPPMO is committed to abiding by local and international laws regarding the movement of hazardous cargo. Customers are encouraged to talk to their local transportation offices on this matter and communicate with their moving companies regarding their upcoming PCS moves. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 05:20 Photo ID: 7745609 VIRIN: 230418-A-SM279-572 Resolution: 640x587 Size: 67.83 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New policy restricting PCS shipment, storage of some lithium batteries takes effect May 15 [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.