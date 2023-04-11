New policy restricting PCS shipment, storage of some lithium batteries takes effect May 15

Effective May 15, personal property items containing rechargeable lithium-ion batteries at 100 watt-hours or less (20 watt-hours or less per lithium-ion cell) and lithium metal batteries containing two grams or less of lithium content (one gram or less per lithium metal cell) are allowed to be shipped in your household goods and unaccompanied baggage shipments. Anything higher are not. (Courtesy photo)

