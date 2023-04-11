Children run to collect Easter eggs during an Easter egg hunt hosted by the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel, at MCAS Iwakuni Japan, April 9, 2023. The chapel coordinated with MCAS Iwakuni’s Marine Corps Community Services to host Easter festivities for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 03:45 Photo ID: 7745464 VIRIN: 230409-M-RY694-1143 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.47 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.