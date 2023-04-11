Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt

A mother and her child walk participate in an Easter egg hunt hosted by the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel, at MCAS Iwakuni Japan, April 9, 2023. The chapel coordinated with MCAS Iwakuni’s Marine Corps Community Services to host Easter festivities for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

