Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt [Image 6 of 9]

    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.09.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A mother and her child walk participate in an Easter egg hunt hosted by the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel, at MCAS Iwakuni Japan, April 9, 2023. The chapel coordinated with MCAS Iwakuni’s Marine Corps Community Services to host Easter festivities for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 03:45
    Photo ID: 7745463
    VIRIN: 230409-M-RY694-1130
    Resolution: 2541x3812
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt
    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt
    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt
    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt
    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt
    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt
    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt
    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt
    Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Chapel
    Community
    Easter
    Egg hunt
    Easter Sunday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT