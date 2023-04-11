Let the hunt begin: Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel hosts Easter egg hunt

A child crawls through a field filled with Easter eggs during the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Chapel’s annual Easter egg hunt at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, April 9, 2023. The chapel coordinated with MCAS Iwakuni’s Marine Corps Community Services to host Easter festivities for service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

