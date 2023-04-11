Ms. Sung Nak Yong (left), Gunsan Public Health head, and Dr. (Col.) Rene “Hawk” Saenz (right), 8th Medical Group commander, sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 30, 2023. The MoU highlights the implementation of urgent preventative measures during mass casualty incidents or newly emerging communicable diseases with a probability of impacting the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 01:56
|Photo ID:
|7745244
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-HF074-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability
