Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability

Ms. Sung Nak Yong (left), Gunsan Public Health head, and Dr. (Col.) Rene “Hawk” Saenz (right), 8th Medical Group commander, sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 30, 2023. The MoU highlights the implementation of urgent preventative measures during mass casualty incidents or newly emerging communicable diseases with a probability of impacting the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

