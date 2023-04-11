Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability [Image 1 of 4]

    Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Ms. Sung Nak Yong (left), Gunsan Public Health head, and Dr. (Col.) Rene “Hawk” Saenz (right), 8th Medical Group commander, sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 30, 2023. The new MoU ensures increased coordination and care between the Wolf Pack and medical facilities in the local area during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 01:57
    Photo ID: 7745241
    VIRIN: 230330-F-HF074-1001
    Resolution: 5422x3607
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability
    Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability
    Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability
    Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT