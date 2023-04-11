Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability

Ms. Sung Nak Yong (left), Gunsan Public Health head, and Dr. (Col.) Rene “Hawk” Saenz (right), 8th Medical Group commander, sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 30, 2023. The new MoU ensures increased coordination and care between the Wolf Pack and medical facilities in the local area during emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

