Ms. Sung Nak Yong (left), Gunsan Public Health head, and Dr. (Col.) Rene “Hawk” Saenz (right), 8th Medical Group commander, hold a freshly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 30, 2023. While not legally binding, the MoU serves as a promise between the two organizations and facilitates a starting point for increased cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)
03.30.2023
04.18.2023
|7745243
|230330-F-HF074-1003
|5439x3619
|1.33 MB
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR
|1
|0
Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability
