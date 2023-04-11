Ms. Sung Nak Yong (left), Gunsan Public Health head, and Dr. (Col.) Rene “Hawk” Saenz (right), 8th Medical Group commander, hold a freshly signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Mar. 30, 2023. While not legally binding, the MoU serves as a promise between the two organizations and facilitates a starting point for increased cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Braaten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 01:56 Photo ID: 7745243 VIRIN: 230330-F-HF074-1003 Resolution: 5439x3619 Size: 1.33 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Med Hawks sign MoU and increase interoperability [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.