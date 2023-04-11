Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230417-N-JC800-0092 SINGAPORE (Apr. 17, 2023) - U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general (CG) for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), left, is given a tour of the newly renovated Joint Logistics Operations Center (JLOC) by Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 during his tour of the Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Apr. 17. Flynn also visited enlisted Sailors, non-commissioned officers (NCO) and naval officers of the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Japan. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 22:42
    Photo ID: 7744846
    VIRIN: 230417-N-JC800-0092
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 705.37 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COMLOG WESTPAC
    CLWP

