U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

230417-N-JC800-0055 SINGAPORE (Apr. 17, 2023) - U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general (CG) for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), left, presents his challenge coin to Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force Cmdr. Yoichi “Hippo” Kabasawa and naval officers from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Australia during his tour of Commander, Logistics Group, Western Pacific/Task Force 73. Flynn also visited with senior leaders, enlisted Sailors, and non-commissioned officers (NCO). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

