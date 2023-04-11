U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

230417-N-JC800-0014 SINGAPORE (Apr. 17,2023) - U.S. Army Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general (CG) for U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), left, meets with Rear Adm. Mark Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, during his tour of the Sembawang Naval Installation (SNI), Apr. 17. Flynn also visited enlisted Sailors, non-commissioned officers (NCO) and naval officers of the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and Japan. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

