Stephen D. Austin, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve, takes as group photo with COL. Brian Jacobs, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, and members of the garrison staff in the front of garrison headquarters on April 10, 2023
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 19:59
|Photo ID:
|7744690
|VIRIN:
|230411-A-LO645-478
|Resolution:
|2979x3189
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve visits USAG Fort Hamilton [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Assistant Chief of Army Reserve visits USAG Fort Hamilton
