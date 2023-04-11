Assistant Chief of Army Reserve visits USAG Fort Hamilton

Photo By Mark Getman | Stephen D. Austin, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve, takes as group photo with COL....... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Stephen D. Austin, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve, takes as group photo with COL. Brian Jacobs, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, and members of the garrison staff in the front of garrison headquarters on April 10, 2023 see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, New York – Stephen D. Austin, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve (ACAR), visited United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton for the first time on April 10, 2023. During his visit, he held discussions with Col. Brian Jacobs, Fort Hamilton garrison commander, and members of the garrison staff.



Austin serves as the primary advisor to the Chief of the Army Reserve within Headquarters, Department of the Army.



His visit provided an opportunity for him to engage with Fort Hamilton leaders and gain a deeper understanding of the garrison's mission and capabilities.



“Fort Hamilton provides a strategic location for the Army Reserve to support domestic operations support to New York City and in the Northeast region of the United States,” Austin said. “As we face evolving security threats, it is imperative that we continue to invest in the readiness of our Army Reserve forces and provide them with the necessary resources to execute their missions effectively.”



During his visit, Austin toured the garrison and met with senior leaders from the United States Army Corps of Engineers, North Atlantic Division Headquarters, a tenant unit on Fort Hamilton. He also visited Fort Hamilton’s Harbor Defense Museum, where he received a guided tour from Justin Batt, museum director.



He also received a briefing about role of the Fort Hamilton Armed Forces Reserve Center and met with leaders of the 1179th Transportation Company, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based on Hamilton.



As part of his ACAR responsibilities, Austin provides oversight to the Chief of Army Reserve’s staff and directs the development of policy, resourcing, and plans for generating, sustaining, and integrating Army Reserve force capabilities to support the nation.



He also plays a critical part in the formulation and synchronization of policy and strategy at the national, departmental, and service levels, representing the Army Reserve to ensure that its policies and plans align with national goals.