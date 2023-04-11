Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Chief of Army Reserve visits USAG Fort Hamilton [Image 1 of 4]

    Assistant Chief of Army Reserve visits USAG Fort Hamilton

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    Stephen D. Austin, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve, talks with COL. Brian Jacobs, United States Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Commander, and members of the garrison staff at garrison headquarters on April 10, 2023

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 20:02
    Location: BROOKLYN, NY, US 
    Hometown: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Chief of Army Reserve visits USAG Fort Hamilton [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NYC
    US Army Reserve
    Call to service
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    Go Army Reserve

