    Need for Speed [Image 5 of 7]

    Need for Speed

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    Elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct fast tactical reload rehearsals aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Amphibious Ready Group/MEU Exercise (ARGMEUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2023. ARGMEUEX is the second at-sea exercise in the intermediate stage of the MEU’s pre-deployment training program focused on final integration prior to Composite Training Exercise. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 20:21
    Photo ID: 7744685
    VIRIN: 230417-M-NF490-1040
    Resolution: 4867x3245
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Need for Speed [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tactical
    26thMEU
    Marines
    USMCNews

