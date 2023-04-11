Elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct fast tactical reload rehearsals aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Amphibious Ready Group/MEU Exercise (ARGMEUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2023. ARGMEUEX is the second at-sea exercise in the intermediate stage of the MEU’s pre-deployment training program focused on final integration prior to Composite Training Exercise. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 20:21
|Photo ID:
|7744684
|VIRIN:
|230417-M-NF490-1122
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Need for Speed [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
