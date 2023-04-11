Elements of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conduct fast tactical reload rehearsals aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Amphibious Ready Group/MEU Exercise (ARGMEUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, April 17, 2023. ARGMEUEX is the second at-sea exercise in the intermediate stage of the MEU’s pre-deployment training program focused on final integration prior to Composite Training Exercise. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 20:20 Photo ID: 7744681 VIRIN: 230417-M-NF490-1115 Resolution: 4612x3075 Size: 1.11 MB Location: NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Need for Speed [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Nayelly Nieves-Nieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.