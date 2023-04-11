Members of the Bell Orchestra, along with middle and high school students from Camp Humphreys and their supporters, pose for a photo, March 25, after a joint concert at Pyeongtaek Station. Through the musical performance, 40 U.S. and Korean students promoted the friendship between the local and Camp Humphreys communities. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 18:41 Photo ID: 7744523 VIRIN: 230325-A-C0000-005 Resolution: 1600x824 Size: 391.92 KB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Humphreys students build friendships with Pyeongtaek students through music [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.