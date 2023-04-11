Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys students build friendships with Pyeongtaek students through music [Image 2 of 4]

    Humphreys students build friendships with Pyeongtaek students through music

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2023

    USAG Humphreys

    Humphreys Middle and High School students delivered a concert at Pyeongtaek station, March 25, alongside local students from Pyeongtaek. Through the musical performance, the children promoted the friendship between the local and Camp Humphreys communities.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2023
    USAG Humphreys
    military child
    Camp Humphreys
    IMCOM-Pacific
    IMCOM-P

