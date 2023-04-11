Humphreys students build friendships with Pyeongtaek students through music

Humphreys Middle and High School students delivered a concert at Pyeongtaek station, March 25, alongside local students from Pyeongtaek. Through the musical performance, the children promoted the friendship between the local and Camp Humphreys communities. (Courtesy Photo)

