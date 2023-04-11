Humphreys Middle and High School students delivered a concert at Pyeongtaek station, March 25, alongside local students from Pyeongtaek. Through the musical performance, the children promoted the friendship between the local and Camp Humphreys communities. (Courtesy Photo)
Humphreys students build friendships with Pyeongtaek students through music
