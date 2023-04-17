USCGC Eagle officer candidates complete first week of at-sea training

Officer candidate Riley Black, National Oceanic and Aeronautics Administration Officer Corps, reads a USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) manual, April 15, 2023, while underway aboard Eagle in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and NOAA Corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

