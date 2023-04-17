USCGC Eagle officer candidates complete first week of at-sea training

Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Joseph Schlosser, left, direct commission officer course, chief, at the Coast Guard Leadership Development Center, and Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Anthony Sayward, engineer officer of USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), stand on the bridge during sail stations, awaiting to see sails put up on Eagle, April 15, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

