    USCGC Eagle officer candidates complete first week of at-sea training [Image 1 of 3]

    USCGC Eagle officer candidates complete first week of at-sea training

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Capt. Jessica Rozzi-Ochs, commanding officer of USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), verifies an engineering log with Coast Guard officer candidate Matthew Arnett, April 15, 2023, while underway aboard Eagle in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 13:32
    Photo ID: 7743933
    VIRIN: 230415-G-PJ308-0067
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Eagle officer candidates complete first week of at-sea training [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327)
    USCGA
    CGatSea
    CutterLife
    Eagle23

