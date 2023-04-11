Chief of Air Force Reserve Lt. Gen. John Healy, left, Senior Airman Shamadre Chambliss, the youngest airman present, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. and Chief Master Sgt. Tim White, command chief of Air Force Reserve Command, pose after cutting the cake during the Air Force Reserve 75th birthday celebration at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 09:01 Photo ID: 7743403 VIRIN: 230414-F-LE393-0124 Resolution: 5868x3904 Size: 4.2 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF Brown, CAFR Healy host Air Force Reserve 75th birthday [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.