The audience laughs at a joke during the Air Force Reserve 75th birthday celebration at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 14, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 09:00
|Photo ID:
|7743401
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-LE393-0112
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAF Brown, CAFR Healy host Air Force Reserve 75th birthday [Image 10 of 10], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT