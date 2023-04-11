Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th ECES Hosts 72-Hour Field Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12]

    379th ECES Hosts 72-Hour Field Training Exercise

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Brown, explosive ordnance technician, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in the 379th ECES’ 72-hour field training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 12, 2023. Explosive ordnance disposal teams from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and Special Operations Command Central participated in the exercise. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 04:44
    Photo ID: 7743119
    VIRIN: 230412-F-KB004-1710
    Resolution: 4893x2752
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES Hosts 72-Hour Field Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    379 ECES
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    SOCCENT

