U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Brown, explosive ordnance technician, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in the 379th ECES’ 72-hour field training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 12, 2023. Explosive ordnance disposal teams from Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and Special Operations Command Central participated in the exercise. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 04:44 Photo ID: 7743119 VIRIN: 230412-F-KB004-1710 Resolution: 4893x2752 Size: 1.1 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th ECES Hosts 72-Hour Field Training Exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.