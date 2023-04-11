379th ECES Hosts 72-Hour Field Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Stanley, explosive ordnance disposal technician, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in the 379th ECES’ 72-hour field training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 12, 2023. The exercise gave explosive ordnance disposal personnel from across the United States Central Command area of responsibility the opportunity to train alongside each other and share their own unique perspectives and experiences. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

