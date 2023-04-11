379th ECES Hosts 72-Hour Field Training Exercise

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ismael Del Toro, explosive ordnance disposal technician, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron, participates in the 379th ECES’ 72-hour field training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 12, 2023. The exercise places emphasis on near peer conflicts and conventional warfare tactics. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

